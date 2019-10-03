October 3, 2019
Prices surge after India bans onion exports | Money Talks
Torrential rains in India have damaged crops and reduced supplies of vegetables. Onion prices have more than doubled in September and the price hike's not just affecting Indian consumers. For more on this story, we are joined by Sunil Poshakwale, professor of International Finance at Cranfield University's School of Management. #Monsoon #India #OnionPrices
