WTO approves US tariffs on $7.5B of EU goods | Money Talks
The World Trade Organization has given the US permission to impose tariffs on some of Europe's most popular exports. It's the culmination of a 15-year case on financial perks that European governments have granted to the plane-maker, Airbus. The WTO has ruled those subsidies were illegal and while President Donald Trump has hailed the decision as a big win, the US may need to hold-off on the celebrations. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more, we spoke to Michael Maibach, former president and CEO of the European American Business Council.
October 3, 2019
