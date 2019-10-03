October 3, 2019
WORLD
The Trump Presidency: Democrats threaten to subpoena White House
Donald Trump has lashed out at senior Democrats, who have threatened to issue a subpoena if the White House doesn't supply documents at the heart of an impeachment inquiry by Friday. The documents relate to the Trump administration's dealings with Ukraine, following a whistle-blower complaint accusing the president of asking Kiev to investigate political rival Joe Biden.
