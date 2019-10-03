WORLD
1 MIN READ
Plastic Pollution: Ocean Cleanup System succeeds in its mission
There's been a breakthrough in the battle against plastic pollution in the world's oceans. A company based in the Netherlands called Ocean Clean Up has announced the successful trial of a new device designed to collect huge amounts of plastic by remote control. It's been trialled in the Great Pacific Garbage patch in the Pacific Ocean, an enormous body of plastic waste that drifts on natural currents between Hawaii and the West Coast of the US.
Plastic Pollution: Ocean Cleanup System succeeds in its mission
October 3, 2019
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us