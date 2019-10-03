WORLD
'Pepe the frog' redeemed in Hong Kong protests
'Pepe the frog' has found a new role as a symbol of Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests. The frog was originally a cartoon character in the 'Boy's Club' comic series by artist Matt Furie, but being turned into an internet meme is what really skyrocketed his popularity. During Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, far right and white supremacist groups co-opted the frog for their own memes, leading to the ADL branding him a hate symbol and his creator declaring the frog dead. Now, Hong Kong protesters have given the frog a chance at redemption, as they use him to express their feelings and see him as a symbol of positivity. #PepeTheFrog #HongKongProtests #Memes
October 3, 2019
