Greece Migrants: Allegations of detainees being ill-treated
A report by the European Council has warned Greece of the worsening living conditions at refugee detention centres on Greek islands. The European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman Treatment visited several detention centres this year and revealed instances of forced deportations and abuse of migrants. Greece says it can't handle the arrival of more asylum seekers, with Athens warning it might deport 10,000 migrants back to Turkey after protests at its detention facilities.
October 3, 2019
