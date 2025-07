1:54 Contemporary African Art Fair

The 17th edition of the art fair is its most international edition to date, with 160 participating galleries from 36 countries. To delve deeper 1:54 Art Fair, Showcase is joined by the founding director Touria El Glaoui. Touria El Glaoui, Founding Director Founding Director of 1:54 Contemporary African Art Fair