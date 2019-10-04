October 4, 2019
Ecuador Protests: Demonstrators protest fuel price hike
Ecuador's President has declared a state of emergency following nationwide protests over the elimination of fuel subsidies that have been in place for forty years. The protests come as the country's debt and fiscal deficit continue to spiral. So far, 19 people have been arrested in connection with the protests. Lionel Donovan reports. #Ecuador #SouthAmerica #FuelPrice
