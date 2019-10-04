Nile Dam Dispute: Sudan hosts talks to try and break a deadlock

Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia are in talks to try to end a standoff over a multi-billion dollar dam project on the Nile river. Ethiopia says the construction of its six-thousand megawatt dam will make it a power hub in East Africa. But Egypt says the dam will cut its share of the river. Coletta Wanjohi reports from Addis Ababa. #RiverNile #Africa #WaterProblem