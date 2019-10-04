“TRUMP IS THE REAL WHISTLEBLOWER”... “Schiff is a fraud!”

Trump advisor says the president is the real whistleblower and the CIA whistleblower is actually a saboteur part of a deep state plot to take down the president. Professor Scott Lucas begs to differ. We also hear from a former CIA operative Lindsay Moran and Erol Morkoc, a spokesman for Republicans Overseas who says the president will win out in the end.