October 4, 2019
“TRUMP IS THE REAL WHISTLEBLOWER”... “Schiff is a fraud!”
Trump advisor says the president is the real whistleblower and the CIA whistleblower is actually a saboteur part of a deep state plot to take down the president. Professor Scott Lucas begs to differ. We also hear from a former CIA operative Lindsay Moran and Erol Morkoc, a spokesman for Republicans Overseas who says the president will win out in the end.
