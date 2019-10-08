TRIAL BY ORDEAL – Trump says he’s the victim of a witch hunt

Shrill accusers compete with each other to denounce President Trump in the most furious terms – while the President bravely withstands the assault. At least that’s what Trump would have you believe. He says he’s been unfairly stitched up; but he would, wouldn’t he? Is Trump really the victim of a witch hunt? Or is he finally getting his just desserts?