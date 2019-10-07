Somalia After AMISOM

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) is charged with fighting US-designated terror group Al Shabab on the ground. AMISOM is made up of African Union soldiers with a UN-sanctioned mandate to maintain peace, ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid, and help keep Al Shabab in check. But they're set to leave in 2021 and these days are busy training their replacements. So, will AMISOM's withdrawal bring peace to Somalia? Or leave the nation's people, and the new troops in charge of protecting them, even more vulnerable? Guests: Abdulaziz Ali Ibrahim Xildhiban Former Spokesman for the Somali Internal Security Ministry Mohamud Yussuf Journalist and Political Commentator Matt Bryden Executive Chairman at Sahan Research David Otto Counter Terrorism Specialist