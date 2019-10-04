October 4, 2019
Hong Kong Protests: Lam imposes ban on face masks
We begin in Hong Kong where a ban on wearing face masks has come into effect as the authorities attempt to stop weeks of anti-Beijing protests. Chief executive Carrie Lam invoked a colonial-era emergency law saying "the protests were destroying Hong Kong". Protesters immediately took to the streets after the ban was announced and police responded with tear gas.
