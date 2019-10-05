October 5, 2019
Underground City: Island state looks underground for space
For decades, Singapore has expanded by building high-rises and artificial islands. But with lacking land resources, the city-state is looking beneath the surface in search of space. Sandy Huang takes a rare look inside Singapore's largest underground hotel operation, to find out more about development opportunities. #SingaporeUndergroundCity #SingaporePopulation #UndergroundCities
