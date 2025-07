Gul Baba’s Tomb: Ottoman Father of Roses honoured in Hungary

There are more than a thousand kilometres between Hungary and Istanbul, but their shared history, a story of clashing faiths and pitched battles, is like enemies becoming friends. Today, a few embody that better than a man who lived nearly 500 years ago. Sarah Balter has more. #GulBabaBudepest #HungaryMonuments #OttomanSufis