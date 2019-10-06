Somalia's Traditional Fabric: Alindi weavers say craft threatened by imports

In the past three decades, many African textile producers have closed up shops because of a growing second-hand clothing industry. In Somalia though, the few remaining traditional weavers are hopeful that a superior product will keep them in business. TRT World's Rahul Radhakrishnan has more. #AlindiSomali #SomalianFabric #TraditionamWeaving