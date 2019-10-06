October 6, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Kosovo Elections: Polls open in snap vote after PM resigned
Polls have opened in Kosovo's snap parliamentary elections, three months after its Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj resigned. The country is facing pressing issues like corruption, the economy and stalled talks with its neighbour Serbia. Our correspondent Yunus Paksoy has more from Pristina. #KosovoElections #KosovoPrimeMinister #SnapElections
Kosovo Elections: Polls open in snap vote after PM resigned
Explore