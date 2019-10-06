Iraq Protests: UN calls for end to violence as some 100 killed

The UN has called for an end to days of violence between anti-government protesters and police in Iraq. So far nearly one hundred people have been killed and at least four thousand injured. Iraq has the world's fourth-largest oil reserves, and protesters are demanding to know where the money is. Liz Maddock has this report. #IraqProtests #IraqViolence #UnitedNationsIraq