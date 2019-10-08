WORLD
1 MIN READ
Iraq’s Deadly Demonstrations
The death toll from Iraq’s anti-government protests has climbed to more than one hundred people and thousands more are wounded, but Iraq’s protests continue as rampant corruption, high unemployment and poor public services still plague the country. The demonstrators are calling on Prime Minister, Adil Abdul Mahdi to resign, but he’s promised to make serious changes. Will it be enough to end the unrest? Guests: Ahmed Rushdi Senior Foreign Policy Adviser to the Iraqi Parliament Ali Mamouri Editor of the Iraq Pulse Desk at Al-Monitor Kadhim al Waeli Former Special Adviser to the US-led Coalition against Daesh
October 8, 2019
