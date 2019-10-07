Climate activists shut down cities. But, are the general public getting annoyed

00:46 - When does a protest movement designed to save the planet, slip over into something the majority of people hate? And what does that do for the cause? 04:28 - ‘Joker’ has biggest October opening 05:29 - The Nobel prizes are given out. We look at the history #ExtinctionRebellionProtest #JokerMovieContoversy #NobelPizes