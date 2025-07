Picasso: The Art of Spectacle

A new exhibition has opened its doors in Izmir to pay tribute to one of the most important artists of the 20th century. 'Picasso: The Art of Spectacle' features 83 works and gives an overview of the life and work of the Spanish artist. Showcase's Aadel Haleem travelled to Izmir for a sneak peek into this illustrious spectacle. #Picasso #Izmir #LucienArkas