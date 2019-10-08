WORLD
1 MIN READ
A Tale of two Guantanamos, Part 2: Mohamedou Ould Slahi
Bigger Than Five speaks with Mohamedou Ould Slahi, who spent 14 years in Guantanamo Bay prison. Now living in Mauritania, Slahi addresses his treatment at the prison and asks why the former Bush administration official who approved his torture has been nominated for a position at the US State Department monitoring human rights. A portion of of this interview aired on Bigger Than Five Episode “Guantanamo Forever” on 10/2/2019.
A Tale of two Guantanamos, Part 2: Mohamedou Ould Slahi
October 8, 2019
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us