October 8, 2019
Mali Conflict: Thousands of children forced to abandon school
Mali has been in conflict since 2012. That's when al Qaeda-linked militants hijacked an ethnic uprising in the north. More than 2 thousand attacks in the last four years have led to the deaths of at least 11 thousand people. The violence has spread to some parts of central Mali, robbing thousands of children of education. Sharon Ogunleye reports.
