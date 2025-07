Most-wanted PKK female terrorist leader killed

Turkish security forces have killed a most-wanted PKK terrorist in a joint operation in northern Iraq. Ayfer Kordu reportedly joined the terrorist group in the '80s and was a top-ranking member of the KJK, which is the PKK's female armed wing. The PKK has killed more than 40,000 people in Turkey during its 30-year terror campaign. #PKK #Turkey #Iraq