October 8, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkey's National Security: Forces have been deployed to border with Syria
Turkey's Defence Ministry says the military is ready to launch a security operation in northeastern Syria. Its forces have been moving along the Syrian border, but not everyone in Washington is happy with Trump's decision to give Turkey the green light by pulling American troops out of the area. #Syria #Kurds #OperationPeaceSpring
