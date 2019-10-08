BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Turkey looking to diversify energy mix | Money Talks
Turkey's stepping up efforts to explore hydrocarbon reserves in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea as part of its strategy to diversify and secure the country's energy supplies. It's also engaging power producers in the oil and gas, solar, wind and other sectors to raise its energy capacity. Many of these companies are present at the 10th Turkey Energy Summit being held in Antalya. TRT World's Senior Business Producer Mobin Nasir caught up with Turkey's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez to talk about the nation's latest exploration efforts in the Mediterranean Sea.
Turkey looking to diversify energy mix | Money Talks
October 8, 2019
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us