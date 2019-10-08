October 8, 2019
BIZTECH
Japan hotel lays off half of its 250 robots | Money Talks
In 2015, a hotel in Japan became the first in the world to be almost entirely staffed by robots. Since then, its replaced half of its 250 robots with humans after complaints from customers. Its experiment also failed to reduce costs or the workload of employees. But as Natasha Hussain reports, the hotel chain isn't writing off automation just yet.
