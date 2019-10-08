BIZTECH
US president warns of destroying Turkish economy | Money Talks
Ankara says it will not bow to threats from the US after President Donald Trump said he would "destroy" Turkey's economy if it did anything he considered to be "off-limits" with regards to the country's plans to establish a safe zone in Syria. Turkey's Defence Ministry says the military is ready to launch a security operation in northeastern Syria. Its forces have been moving along the Syrian border, but not everyone in Washington is happy with Trump's decision to give Turkey the green light by pulling American troops out of the area. Francis Collings reports. #TrumpTurkey #Trump #sanctions
October 8, 2019
