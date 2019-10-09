October 9, 2019
Does the NBA value Chinese money more than principles?
Houston Rockets Guard and NBA Superstar James Harden apolgised to the Chinese fans after Daryl Morey, the General Manager of the Houston Rockets tweeted in support of the Hong Kong protest movement. Chinese state-tv has cancelled broadcast of pre-season games and the Foreign Ministry has issued a strong statement. But many fans and politicians have criticized the NBA’s move.
