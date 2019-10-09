October 9, 2019
Turkey's National Security: Forces have been deployed to border with Syria
Ankara has an ally in the region - the newly formed Syrian National Army. One division, the al Hamza brigade, has been training intensely for the past six months and is being supported by BOTH Arabs and Kurds. Our correspondent Shamim Chowdhury has been following developments and sent this report from Afrin in Northern Syria. #Turkey #Syria #Kurds
