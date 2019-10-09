WORLD
Breaking News: Turkey's Peace Spring offensive begins
Turkish military has now started its operation against the YPG terror group. The operational goal is to create a safe zone for the return of more than one million Syrian refugees displaced by war. The advance by Turkey follows US President Donald Trump's announcement on Monday that he was withdrawing US troops from the region. The American withdrawal is designed to avoid accidental confrontations on the battlefield between the two NATO allies. Ankara is carrying out the operation with its regional ally - the newly formed Syrian National Army. One division, the Al Hamza brigade, has been training for the past six months. and has the support of local Arabs and Kurds. #Kurds #OperationPeaceSpring #Syria
October 9, 2019
