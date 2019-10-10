MASS TREE PLANTING: Can It Work?

Here in the UK campaigners want a million people to join a mass tree planting event. Ethiopia’s government says 350 million trees were planted in a single day this year. Planting trees is seen as a key solution to the climate crisis. But will it work? Also, watch how Turkey broke the world record by planting 303,150 saplings within an hour in the central province of Corum: https://youtu.be/YhjN86IjIVI