WORLD
1 MIN READ
Lebanon’s Power Plan
Power cuts in Lebanon are an almost daily occurrence, but they’re not only a hindrance on the daily lives of the Lebanese people but also a strain on the country's economy. Every year Beirut spends billions of dollars more than it brings in and a large portion of the budget is used to prop up the electricity sector. For decades the government has promised to get things back on track and provide people with round-the-clock power. The energy minister appointed earlier this year says she can now succeed where her predecessors have failed, by building new power plants, shutting down the old ones and moving towards renewable energy. But is her plan feasible? Guests: Raymond Ghajar Adviser to Lebanon's Ministry of Energy and Water Hala Bejjani Managing Director of Kulluna Irada Jessica Obeid Former Chief Energy Engineer at the UNDP in Beirut
Lebanon’s Power Plan
October 9, 2019
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us