Pakistani PM Khan meeting President Xi in Beijing | Money Talks
Pakistan's troubled economy and rising tensions with neighbouring India over the disputed region of Kashmir are two important issues being discussed during Prime Minister Imran Khan's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. China and Pakistan have both criticised India's abrogation of Kashmir's special status. The region is shared between the three countries. Pakistan is also an active participant in Beijing's Belt and Road initiative. China has promised to invest $62 billion in an economic corridor through Pakistan. Khan's in Beijing just before Xi heads to India, on Friday. For more on this, Aasim Sajjad Akhtar joined us now from Islamabad. He is a professor of Political Economy at Quaid-i-Azam University. #Pakistan #China #Kashmir
October 9, 2019
