King Shakir

Last weekend Joker became the highest-grossing movie ever to be released in October. Except for here in Istanbul. The Turkish cartoon, King Sakir: Land of Pirates beat out the super-villain blockbuster. Now, releasing a film at the same time as a highly anticipated flick is a gutsy move. So, once again here's Showcase's Alican Pamir, who spoke to the creator of the film about his winning formula. #KingShakir #Cartoon #LandofPirates