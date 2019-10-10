Olafur Eliasson: Y/our Future Is Now

Olafur Eliasson hopes that by showing you the future, you will start to act now. His large scale art installations are making their way to Portugal for the first time. And while the exhibit tries to give viewers a taste of how climate change will affect the world in the coming years, he hopes projects like his will undo the reality of his vision. #OlafurEliasson #Portugal #Exhibition