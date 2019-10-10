October 10, 2019
Olafur Eliasson: Y/our Future Is Now
Olafur Eliasson hopes that by showing you the future, you will start to act now. His large scale art installations are making their way to Portugal for the first time. And while the exhibit tries to give viewers a taste of how climate change will affect the world in the coming years, he hopes projects like his will undo the reality of his vision. #OlafurEliasson #Portugal #Exhibition
