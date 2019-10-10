WORLD
Who Killed Abrar Fahad? | Hong Kong’s Anti-Mask Law
Twenty-one-year old Bangladeshi student Abrar Fahad was brutally murdered just days after writing a series of Facebook posts criticizing his government's water-sharing deal with India. Now questions are being raised about why a wing of Bangladesh's ruling party seems free to control campuses with impunity. Plus, Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam bans protesters from wearing masks. Is this a sign of more draconian measures to come? Guests: Sultan Mahmud Shariff President of Awami League UK Khushi Kabir Human Rights Activist Lo Kin-hei Vice Chairman of the Democratic Party of Hong Kong
October 10, 2019
