Ecuador halts oil distribution amid protests | Money Talks

Ecuador has announced its suspending most of its oil distribution because of violent protests. Thousands of people representing indigenous groups, farmers, students and labour unions marched to demand the government reinstate fuel subsidies. Earlier this year Ecuador reached a 4.2 billion dollar loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund, but the deal requires the government to impose austerity measures. Philip Owira has more. #IMF #FuelSubsidies #AusterityMeasures