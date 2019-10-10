October 10, 2019
Wildfire risk brings blackouts to California | Money Talks
Millions of people across California are losing power this week as the state's utilities implement rolling outages. Officials want to avoid a repeat of last year's deadly wildfires that were caused by falling power lines. But as Paolo Montecillo reports, the blackouts are hurting businesses, big and small. #PowerOutages #ElectricalSafety #WildFires
