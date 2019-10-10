Modanisa aims to become Turkey's first unicorn | Money Talks

Modest fashion is one of the fastest growing sectors in retail. Turkey's 'Modanisa' recognised the potential years ago. It's grown from a small website with 50 brands, into the world's biggest online shop for modest wear. And as Sibel Karkus reports, it's also helping small Turkish labels extend their global reach. #ModestFashion #Modanisa #OnlineRetail