Tunisia presidential candidate released days before election runoff | Money Talks
Tunisia is in the midst of a political deadlock, with no party securing a clear majority after last weekend's election. A fractured parliament could mean bad news for the country's struggling economy. Locals go to the polls again on Sunday for the presidential run-off. It doesn't leave one candidate much time to campaign... he's only just been released from prison. Laila Humairah has the details. For more on this story, We spoke to Mohammed Dhia Hammami, who's a political analyst in specialising in Tunisia. #NabilKaroui #PresidentialElections #Runoff
October 10, 2019
