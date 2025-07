The 29th Akbank Jazz Festival

It was not until the 1990s that jazz music took off in popularity here in Istanbul. It was the Akbank Jazz Festival that helped make it happen. Founded in 1991, it's one of the oldest festivals in Turkey. And this year, organisers are welcoming more than 130 musicians. Gozde Sivisoglu, Director of Akbank Jazz Festival 00:21 #Akbank #Jazz #Festival