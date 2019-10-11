Iranian Football: Women allowed to watch WC qualifier

The Middle East's first ever football World Cup might still be three years away, but nations around the globe are already hard at work trying to qualify for Qatar 2022. Iran is a step closer to reaching the tournament after a 14-nil win against Cambodia. It was a match that will be remembered for more than just that score- women were allowed to attend the live match at the stadium for the first time since the Iranian revolution. Robin Adams reports. #IranVsCambodia #FifaWorldCup #IranianWomen