October 11, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
I’M NOT SUPERMAN – Ecuador's former President denies orchestrating unrest from Brussels
He’s nearly 10 thousand kilometres away, but Rafael Correa is the Ecuadoran government’s number one suspect in the recent unrest there. They say the former President of the South American country is stirring things up, along with Venezuela, in order to stage a coup. Ecuador has been rocked by violent protests after the government axed fuel subsidies.
I’M NOT SUPERMAN – Ecuador's former President denies orchestrating unrest from Brussels
Explore