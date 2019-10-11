October 11, 2019
I COULD BE PRESIDENT AGAIN- Correa says it’s possible he’ll return to the top of Ecuador’s politics
Last year a referendum in Ecuador banned anyone from holding the same office for three terms; that means Rafael Correa can’t serve another term as President... for now. Speaking to TRT World, the leftist leader says the referendum was “unconstitutional” and the results could be reversed.
