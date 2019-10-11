Operation Peace Spring | Turkey’s Strained Ties With Europe

On Oct 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring into northern Syria with the following objectives: to clear Turkey's border regions of terrorists, and to create a safe zone for refugees to return home to. Also, we look at the international reaction to the operation, particularly the changing positions of US Senator Lindsey Graham. The US Senator was pranked in a phone call, but his comments, who he thought were to senior Turkish officials is very telling. #StraitTalk #PeaceSpring #Turkey