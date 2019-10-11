Turkey-EU Ties

Description Turkey says some European capitals are misrepresenting the goals of Operation Peace Spring. President Erdogan has called criticism of the operation unwarranted, given the security threats and economic burden Turkey has faced since the Syrian war began in 2011. We look at how the impact the operation might have on relations going forward. Guests: Dimitri Tsarouhas Associate Professor of International Relations at Bilkent University Ozgur Unal Eris Associate Professor at Istanbul 29 Mayis University