Nobel Peace Prize: Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed wins this year's award

The winner of this year's Nobel Peace Prize was praised for his contribution to improving relations between Ethiopia and Eritrea. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali won for his efforts at endng a border conflict and promoting regional peace. TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd reports