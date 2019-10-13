Femicides in France: A woman killed every two days in the country

Violence against women is on the rise in France. More than 110 killings of women by men have already been reported this year according to anti-domestic violence groups. That's more than the same time last year. While the French government has proposed measures to address the problem, activists say they fall short. TRT World's Gonca Senay reports. #FemicideInFrance #ViolenceAgainstWomen #DomesticViolence