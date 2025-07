Pollution Crisis: India tackling plastic waste problem

More than 15 thousand tonnes of plastic waste is generated in India every day. With no proper recycling system in place, much of the trash is dumped into oceans or rivers, or piled up at landfills. But as Natasha Hussain reports, India is now trying to clean up its act. #PlasticPollution #IndiaPollutionControl #ModiPlasticWaste